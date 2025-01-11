Automatically saved design

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
11.01.2025 13:46

The Innovation Call issued by the state of Vorarlberg promises financial support for digital innovations. Submissions are still possible until February 6. 

This year marks the fifth time that the state has announced the Innovation Call. It is looking for outstanding projects in the field of digitalization. SMEs, micro-enterprises and start-ups are invited to submit their projects. These can then be funded with up to 50 percent of the costs (up to a maximum of 25,000 euros).

"We must continue to drive digitalization forward in order to keep pace as a business location," explains the responsible state councillor Marco Tittler, who refers to the various initiatives that are intended to bring Vorarlberg forward in terms of digitalization, such as the expansion of the Digital Factory or the establishment of the HSG in Dornbirn. As part of the HSG cooperation, the Vorarlberg partners will contribute a total of ten million euros over the next few years. This partnership has led to the creation of two lectureships, which will research and teach on the topics of "Big Data Infrastructures" and "Embedded Sensing Systems".

The Innovation Call is open from January 7 to February 6, 2025. Projects can also be submitted via video. The project must start no later than three months after submission and may run for a maximum of twelve months. The mere creation of concepts or the routine adaptation of existing products and services is not eligible for funding. Projects with a volume of up to 100,000 euros can be submitted. More information at www.innovationcall.io

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

