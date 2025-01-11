Automatically saved design

"We must continue to drive digitalization forward in order to keep pace as a business location," explains the responsible state councillor Marco Tittler, who refers to the various initiatives that are intended to bring Vorarlberg forward in terms of digitalization, such as the expansion of the Digital Factory or the establishment of the HSG in Dornbirn. As part of the HSG cooperation, the Vorarlberg partners will contribute a total of ten million euros over the next few years. This partnership has led to the creation of two lectureships, which will research and teach on the topics of "Big Data Infrastructures" and "Embedded Sensing Systems".