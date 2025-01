Dancing for a good cause for 30 years

The charity quadrille is now a charitable institution and an integral part of the Viennese ball calendar. Once again this year, the ball was held on January 6 at the Elmayer Dance School under the motto "Alles Tour de Main". "At the beginning of the 1990s, Dr. Sonja Schmitz suggested that I organize an evening of quadrille lessons with all proceeds going to the Wiener Hilfswerk in memory of Annemarie Imhof's charitable work. The charity quadrille was well attended right from the start," says organizer Thomas Schäfer-Elmayer.