Biden before leaving: Putin in a “bad situation”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said he had spoken to Biden on Friday and thanked him "for his unwavering support for Ukraine's independence" and "for the important role the United States has played in uniting the international community".

Uncertainty ahead of Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump takes office on January 20. During the election campaign, he repeatedly criticized the high level of US military aid to Ukraine and announced that he would restore peace in Ukraine "within 24 hours" of taking office. However, in a press conference on Tuesday, in which he spoke at length on foreign policy issues, he referred to "six months" as the time horizon when asked.