Chance of victory if ...
Biden before leaving: Putin in a “bad situation”
According to outgoing US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a "bad position". The 82-year-old gives Ukraine a "real chance" of asserting itself against Russia. However, only if one condition continues to be met ...
According to Biden, it is important not to give Putin any "leeway". A Ukrainian victory is possible if Kiev continues to receive Western support, Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday after the announcement of new British and US sanctions against Russia's energy sector.
Shortly before the end of Biden's term of office, the US and the UK announced far-reaching sanctions against the Russian energy sector on Friday, including against a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned company Gazprom.
Since the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine almost three years ago, the G7 states have imposed a series of sanctions against the Russian economy - including the lucrative oil and gas sector.
Zelenskyi grateful for Biden's backing
According to the US Treasury Department, the US sanctions affect the oil companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, 180 tankers as well as traders and suppliers of oil fields. The sanctions from London also target Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, whose profits "fill Putin's war chest" according to the British Foreign Office.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said he had spoken to Biden on Friday and thanked him "for his unwavering support for Ukraine's independence" and "for the important role the United States has played in uniting the international community".
Uncertainty ahead of Trump's inauguration
Donald Trump takes office on January 20. During the election campaign, he repeatedly criticized the high level of US military aid to Ukraine and announced that he would restore peace in Ukraine "within 24 hours" of taking office. However, in a press conference on Tuesday, in which he spoke at length on foreign policy issues, he referred to "six months" as the time horizon when asked.
Such statements are met with skepticism by Ukraine and its other Western allies: Kiev fears that Trump could force Ukraine to make major concessions to Moscow in return for a quick end to the war.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.