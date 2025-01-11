"It could even be ..."
Gloomy “Ilzer forecast” from expert Hamann
Former professional footballer Didi Hamann has made a gloomy prognosis for TSG Hoffenheim and coach Christian Ilzer. Although the squad certainly has potential, it might not be enough to keep the team in the league at the end of the season, warns the expert. Has the former Sturm coach gambled away, or will the hoped-for turnaround now succeed?
This is certainly not how Ilzer had imagined his first few weeks as head coach at Hoffenheim. The Kraichgau club was already in a sporting crisis before he took over, but the squad certainly seemed to have potential. For the former Sturm Graz coach, it seemed like a good opportunity to prove his skills in Germany. Especially as he also has an old acquaintance at his side in sports director Andreas Schicker.
However, the situation in Hoffenheim has turned out to be even more precarious than feared. After the brilliant and promising opening win against RB Leipzig, there was little to cheer about for Ilzer and his team. After 15 games, they are in 15th place and only four points away from the relegation zone. "The effect of the change of coach to Christian Ilzer has fizzled out," analyzed expert Hamann to "Sport Bild".
Can they turn things around against Hasenhüttl?
And the former professional footballer follows up with a warning: "If you win against Leipzig after trailing three times, that should actually give you a boost - but Hoffenheim haven't won their next seven games. It could even be that things get really tight for Hoffenheim". The club is certainly not safe from relegation and is currently heading in a dangerous direction. Also for coach Ilzer.
According to Hamann, the problems are largely of his own making: "If you fire Alex Rosen, one of the most experienced and successful Bundesliga managers, shortly before the start of the season, you shouldn't be surprised about unrest." However, the 51-year-old also emphasizes that the squad has great potential and "should actually finish in the top ten". Whether the winter break has helped Ilzer and his team to regroup can be seen today in the Austrian duel against Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhüttl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
