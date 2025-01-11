Vorteilswelt
As interim chancellor

Who Schallenberg had his first phone call with

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 01:49

Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) made his first phone call as interim chancellor on Friday. The politician announced this on the X platform and posted a photo of himself holding his cell phone to his ear.

Schallenberg's first phone call as interim chancellor was with the German head of government Olaf Scholz (SPD). "Germany and Austria are not only neighbors, but above all close partners. This is essential, especially in politically turbulent times," he wrote.

Network: "Equally incompetent"
The majority of users on X reject the phone call and Schallenberg's behavior in the comments. He shouldn't make himself so important, they say. After all, he is "only a managing director at the moment". "Both equally incompetent", said one user.

You can see Schallenberg's post here.

The "politically turbulent times" are only "due to bad politicians". "Why does a chancellor have to post all the time when he's on the phone?" asked another user on Friday evening.

Supporters, on the other hand, wished Schallenberg good luck and success, saying he seemed "thoroughly competent".

As reported, Schallenberg was entrusted with the presidency of the government by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Friday. He will remain interim chancellor until a new cabinet is formed. Scholz will probably be elected as the candidate for chancellor at the SPD's federal party conference on Saturday. However, he is not performing well in current polls for the German federal elections on February 23.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

