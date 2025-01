Fearful opponent continues to spread fear and terror

"Two points!", said President Herbert Jerich before the start of the match, setting the direction for his 99ers against league leaders Fehervar. And on the ice, coach Harry Lange had two additional arguments at his disposal: Top scorer Marcus Vela celebrated his comeback after four games out with injury and new signing Nick Bailen got his first start. A few hours before the start of the game, his work permit had finally found its way through the jungle of authorities to Graz-Liebenau.