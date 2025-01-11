“Should have written a diary in the 30 years”

Friday's match against bottom team Asiago, which the Capitals won 4:2, started at 7:15 pm. Tommy had already been in the arena for almost eleven hours! "I prepare the water bottles in the morning and then get the dressing room ready later. And then the players arrive," says the 55-year-old, who is the first port of call for just about everything. Sharpening blades is one of his main tasks. Even during home and away games: "I have a sharpening machine in the bus for the away games." Each of the 30 or so squad players has at least two pairs of shoes. "There's never a shortage of work. When a glove needs mending, I'm almost happy for the change," Tommy winks. His 34-year-old daughter Jasmine has practically grown up in the ice rink and actively supports her father.