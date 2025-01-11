Equipment manager Bardodej
“Should have written a diary in the 30 years”
The catacombs of the Steffl Arena in Kagran are his realm, ice hockey his home. Tommy Bardodej has been the equipment keeper for 30 years. Together with his daughter Jasmine, he looks after the Vienna Capitals' equipment. The working days are long. And the treasure trove of memories is rich.
If buildings have a soul, then Tommy Bardodej is the soul of the Steffl Arena. The Capitals' ice hockey caretaker was there before the arena even existed. And the club.
Friday's match against bottom team Asiago, which the Capitals won 4:2, started at 7:15 pm. Tommy had already been in the arena for almost eleven hours! "I prepare the water bottles in the morning and then get the dressing room ready later. And then the players arrive," says the 55-year-old, who is the first port of call for just about everything. Sharpening blades is one of his main tasks. Even during home and away games: "I have a sharpening machine in the bus for the away games." Each of the 30 or so squad players has at least two pairs of shoes. "There's never a shortage of work. When a glove needs mending, I'm almost happy for the change," Tommy winks. His 34-year-old daughter Jasmine has practically grown up in the ice rink and actively supports her father.
And just as he recognizes which player they belong to by the knobs at the top of the sticks. Each of the cracks uses up to 24 of them per season. If one breaks during a game, Tommy grabs a suitable replacement in a flash. Every move is perfect.
In 30 years, Bardodej has seen countless players and coaches come and go and experienced a lot. "Coach Pokl once tripped over a stick during an away game and broke his ankle. After that, he coached from a bar stool for three weeks," he recalls. "If I had known what I would experience . . . I should have written a diary over the 30 years"
At two o'clock in the morning, the last load of the 16 kg washing machine was finished, the last towels folded, the working day over. On Sunday, they take the bus to Klagenfurt. As always, Tommy and his grinding machine are along for the ride. For more than 30 years . . .
