“There is no ski race without passion”

"If you stop improving, you stop being good." This saying aptly describes the Flachau team's awareness of their women's night slalom. Races have been successfully held on the Hermann Maier World Cup course for around 30 years. The next spectacle will take place under floodlights on Tuesday. "It's a prestigious event for us. Nothing beats it," says OC boss Wolfgang Hettegger with a gleam in his eye. He gives the "Krone" an insight into the preparations, which are in the final stages. After all, everything should be ready by Sunday. From the grandstand to the white surface.