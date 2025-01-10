Slalom in Flachau
“There is no ski race without passion”
Next Tuesday, January 14th, the women's Ski World Cup will once again be held in Flachau. The Pongau region is well prepared for the slalom spectacle under floodlights. OC boss Wolfgang Hettegger and race director Martin Traninger welcomed the "Krone" for a local inspection.
"If you stop improving, you stop being good." This saying aptly describes the Flachau team's awareness of their women's night slalom. Races have been successfully held on the Hermann Maier World Cup course for around 30 years. The next spectacle will take place under floodlights on Tuesday. "It's a prestigious event for us. Nothing beats it," says OC boss Wolfgang Hettegger with a gleam in his eye. He gives the "Krone" an insight into the preparations, which are in the final stages. After all, everything should be ready by Sunday. From the grandstand to the white surface.
"Good cooperation"
The treacherous bumps were still being tinkered with on Friday. In addition to the excitement ("They guarantee what is now a very selective race"), they also have another benefit. "If we didn't make the bumps, we wouldn't have enough snow at the end of the season," explains Hettegger, who is counting on an experienced team.
Such as Martin Traninger, the race director. He has been setting the tone on the course since 2011. So far, nobody has complained - only Manuel Feller once made headlines with his "fairytale meadow" comment. "We've had everything from summer weather to minus 20 degrees and it's still always been perfect," says the 42-year-old from Flachau, who emphasizes the good cooperation between USC Flachau and the mountain railroads ("They do top preparation").
Looking from the start hill to the finish area, the duo are tingling. The almost completed grandstand gives an idea of what is going to happen on Tuesday. There were 12,800 fans in 2024. "The runners are going into a cauldron," say the duo, who have goosebumps. Which is also confirmation of the dedication of the many helpers, most of whom are volunteers. "Without passion, there can be no ski races."
