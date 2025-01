Measles case: sick person was in Bruck Regional Hospital

According to the report, a person suffering from measles visited the outpatient department of Bruck an der Mur Regional Hospital during the night on December 28 and 29, 2024 (from 10 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively). Subsequently, from 11.45 p.m. on 29 December, the person stayed in the waiting area of Mürzzuschlag Regional Hospital until he was admitted as an inpatient.