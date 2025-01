Approval was a year in the making

"The permit was missing. We weren't allowed to open without it," explains SPÖ mayor Georg Djundja. The town hall was surprised that the matter had been delayed for so long. Contact had already been made with the responsible department at the end of 2023. Especially in times of the care crisis and increasing life expectancy, offers for day visits are a valuable relief. "We were granted approval at the end of December," says Djundja. The city had to make adjustments here and there. "Sometimes we didn't understand that either," says the head of the town.