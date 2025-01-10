Strong accusations
Venezuela’s president sworn in for a third term in office
Following his re-election, which was overshadowed by accusations of massive manipulation, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in for a third term in office on Friday.
The ceremony took place amid massive opposition protests. Throughout the country, they demonstrated against Maduro with slogans such as "Glory to the brave people" and "Freedom, freedom". Opposition leader María Corina Machado was enthusiastically celebrated at her first appearance in months.
Following the rally, she was reportedly briefly kidnapped and later released. Maduro was unimpressed and was sworn in on Friday for a further term of office until 2031. His opponent and opposition candidate Edmundo González also announced that he would return to his home country and also be sworn in as president of the South American country. However, an arrest warrant has been issued for him in Venezuela.
After the presidential election in July, González claimed victory for himself. The USA and several Latin American countries recognize him as the winner of the election. US President-elect Donald Trump also referred to González as the "president-elect". However, the election authority, which is loyal to the party, declared Maduro, who has been in power for almost twelve years, the winner of the election.
Border with Colombia closed
The opposition had called for mass protests before the inauguration. At the same time, the government mobilized a large contingent of security forces in Caracas. The authorities also closed the border with neighboring Colombia, where hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled to.
"We have information about an international conspiracy to disturb the peace of Venezuelans," said the governor of the state of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, on Friday. On Maduro's instructions, the border was ordered to be closed until Monday morning.
Opposition leader "in a safe place"
Opposition leader María Corina Machado left her safe house for the first time in months on Thursday and joined the protests she had called against Maduro's swearing-in. "I am here, with you, and until the end," the 57-year-old shouted to the demonstrators from the roof of a truck at the rally.
After her speech, the opposition leader got on a motorcycle. Hundreds of supporters ran with her to guard her and prevent her from being arrested by government officials, as the newspaper "El Nacional" reported. Shortly afterwards, her team reported that she had been intercepted. Shots were also fired.
It was only hours after the event that Machado addressed the public herself via X: "I am now in a safe place and more determined than ever to stand by your side until the end!" This Friday, she said, she would explain what had happened and what was to come.
Interior Minister Cabello denies incident
Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello denied that Machado was briefly detained. Her plan was to claim that she had been captured in order to provoke a reaction from the international community, he said. "A fabrication, a lie," said Cabello.
The government had also mobilized on the streets. Supporters of Maduro had blocked roads with motorcycles and tried to push back opposition supporters, reported "El Nacional".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.