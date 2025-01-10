Player's wife shocked
Automatically saved draft
There was a "scandal" at the Supercopa semi-final between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca (3:0), according to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", among others. Players' wives and Mallorcan fans were harassed and harassed.
The match took place in Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah. Some Real fans, including locals, are said to have harassed the Mallorca players' wives. "We were traveling without security and were harassed. The guys from this country photographed us at close range, they harassed us. (...) We had no one to protect us," Cristina Palavra, partner of Mallorca professional Daniel Rodríguez, told the "IB3" channel.
Rodríguez shared the video with the interview on Instagram and wrote angrily: "It's a shame!!!! You go to a soccer match with your family and.... Where is the organization of the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation, editor's note)? It's not just about money!!!!".
"It was very, very unpleasant"
A Mallorca fan reported in a Spanish program: "The worst part was after the end of the game. On the way from the stands to the bus, which took about 15 or 20 minutes, we were shouted at the whole time, hundreds of people approached us, took photos of us without our consent, even slapped us, made fun of us, made the 3-0 sign with their fingers ... It was very, very unpleasant."
Women in particular were harassed, "they were touched, photographed without their consent. This is very serious, the fan said. The association must investigate, he clearly demanded.
The game faded into the background in view of the events. Real dominated the game, winning 3:0 and will now face FC Barcelona in the Super Cup final in the Clásico on Sunday. David Alaba was back on the bench against Mallorca after more than a year out through injury, but Real coach Carlo Ancelotti decided not to play the Austrian captain.
For the Spanish association, the mini-tournament in Saudi Arabia is making the cash registers ring. The Kingdom is paying 40 million euros, 50 percent of which will be shared between the participating clubs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.