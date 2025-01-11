Questions for candidates:
How can Linz polish up its image?
Ten questions to seven candidates: On Sunday, two women and five men will be standing for election to take the helm at city hall in the provincial capital of Linz. In this series, the "Krone" asks what needs to change in Linz. All candidates were given a maximum length as a guideline for their answer. Today's topic: How can Linz improve its poor image?
The election campaign for the office of Linz's city leader is currently entering its final stages. What do the candidates want for the city, what ideas do you have?
"Krone": The image of the provincial capital has been badly tarnished. How can the city improve its image after the Brucknerhaus affair?
SPÖ candidate Dietmar Prammer: "Transparency is important to me, I have proven that. For example, by nominating Meinhard Lukas as Chairman of the LIVA Supervisory Board with the task of clearing up the affair."
ÖVP candidate Martin Hajart: "By avoiding such scandals in the future. The Brucknerhaus scandal is not the only example; the swap scandal with the speculative transactions was not so long ago."
Green candidate Eva Schobesberger: "We have to win back trust. That is why I have initiated the realignment of the structures through a resolution. Control rights must be expanded."
FPÖ candidate Michael Raml: "Linz needs a new start with a focus on the core concerns: more security, less immigration and social and economic stability. I will make the steel city shine again!"
NEOS candidate Georg Redlhammer: "Control of the mayor through quarterly justifications before a committee. 10 years as mayor are enough. Bring the Brucknerhaus into the headlines with artistic offerings."
KPÖ candidate Gerlinde Grünn: "A credible reappraisal and, as a consequence, the democratization of Linz Holding including the upgrading of the municipal council can restore trust. Publish control reports."
Linz+ candidate Lorenz Potocnik: "An independent mayor would help with this. The SPÖ-LIVA affair is just the tip of the iceberg. The red free-for-all should be ended and control rights strengthened."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.