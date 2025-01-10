"It's so unfair"
Cancer! Snowboard scene mourns the death of 24-year-old
Great sadness and sympathy in the snowboard scene! Swiss rider Florian Fischer, who competed in slopestyle and big air from 2015 to 2018, has died of bone cancer at the age of 24,
Just recently, his compatriot Sophie Hediger, an Olympic participant in Beijing 2022, was killed in an avalanche accident at the age of 26.
Now the snowboard scene has to say goodbye to Florian Fischer, as the fashion label "Beyond Medals" announced on Instagram. "Our hearts are broken. It's so unfair that it makes no sense. We are sorry for you that you had to leave so soon, because you deserved so much more and you could have made the most of your time," the company wrote alongside several pictures showing the 24-year-old.
And further: "You were so calm and positive when we met a few weeks ago. You kept the flag flying high and stayed strong and sensible until the end. The way you ended one of the messages in the group chat when you informed us of your condition - 'Until the wheels fall off, right'. That's it, brother. We'll keep your light shining and never forget what you contributed to this world."
Fischer competed in numerous FIS competitions and in the European Cup in slopestyle and big air from 2015 to 2018. However, it wasn't enough for a big World Cup career. Instead, he made a name for himself with spectacular videos on the internet. His involvement in the snowboard film "Force Majeure", produced by "Beyond Medals", also underlines his importance in the scene.
Gasser comments
There are numerous sympathetic comments under the post. Austria's snowboarding queen Anna Gasser also expressed her sympathy under the post with a heart emoji.
"Rare and aggressive form of bone cancer"
The "Method Snowboard Magazine" wrote about Fischer: "We were deeply saddened to learn of Flo's passing after a courageous and relentless battle against a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer. Throughout his battle, Flo's positivity, strength and passion for life remained unwavering and inspired all who knew him."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
