"It's fate"
Heavily in love! Verstappen shows off his new girl
Mauro Icardi is deeply in love. Now officially too. The Galatasaray kicker shows off his new girlfriend. Who is supposedly not so completely new anyway ...
María Eugenia "China" Suárez is the chosen one. She has apparently turned the head of Icardi, who is now separated from his "ex" Wanda. Allegedly three years ago too. Back then, the two were rumored to be having an affair - even though Icardi was still married at the time. "I always believed that they were separated," "China" justified herself at the time. All water under the bridge. Now the love can be official. And the 31-year-old Argentinian no longer makes a secret of his feelings. On Instagram, he shows himself in several photos with his new flame and literally showers her with expressions of love. "It's fate," he begins his explanations: "Fate, which always finds a way and brings two people together, no matter how much time passes or how many roads there are to walk.
"Don't need any more signals"
Icardi continues: "There are encounters that seem to be written in the stars, that we used to look at every night as children and dream of so many things. Today I don't need any more signals. I know that I am with you where I should be."
So his "China" has given him his heart. All by herself. But the whole world is welcome to see and marvel at her (quite presentable) body, and in great detail. At least that's what a stroll through her Instagram profile suggests.
Icardi has been finally and officially separated from his wife Wanda for six months. The divorce proceedings are still in full swing. But the new love affair is already flourishing.
