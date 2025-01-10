Heavily in love! Verstappen shows off his new girl

María Eugenia "China" Suárez is the chosen one. She has apparently turned the head of Icardi, who is now separated from his "ex" Wanda. Allegedly three years ago too. Back then, the two were rumored to be having an affair - even though Icardi was still married at the time. "I always believed that they were separated," "China" justified herself at the time. All water under the bridge. Now the love can be official. And the 31-year-old Argentinian no longer makes a secret of his feelings. On Instagram, he shows himself in several photos with his new flame and literally showers her with expressions of love. "It's fate," he begins his explanations: "Fate, which always finds a way and brings two people together, no matter how much time passes or how many roads there are to walk.