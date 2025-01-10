"Not much to it ..."
Charlotte Würdig opens up about dating disaster
Charlotte Würdig has been single since her split from ex-husband Sido in 2020. In an Instagram chat, however, the 46-year-old revealed that the love slump is not her fault.
Fans of the presenter wanted to know how her love life was going on Instagram. After all, Charlotte Würdig has officially been single since the end of her marriage to Sido, who became a father again in November.
Being "dumped" by dates
"Of course I've had dates since I split up," she said openly when asked. And sighed: "But there's not much to it."
But it wasn't just her fault, Würdig admitted rather indignantly. "However, I also have to say that it's not just that I can't find anything, but that I've also been dumped a lot," she explained.
And went on to rant: "I mean, how outrageous is that? And it's happened two or three times now."
Once, for example, she had a date with a man in a city where she was traveling for work, the presenter explained. "I kept the evening free for him and he simply canceled," she says, still annoyed about it today. "Really so shortly before, and I just thought: 'Yeah, great'."
The dating failures had their consequences, as Würdig noted with resignation. "I don't even feel like dating anymore. I don't want to be dumped again."
A "Mr. Right" was there
Würdig went on to reveal that it almost worked out once with the love of her life. "I really liked one man," she enthused. "It would have been a great match in terms of age and with the children and the dogs."
Unfortunately, however, nothing came of it. Why? The mother-of-two kept quiet about that. "There were reasons why it didn't work out ... but it was still a great shame. It wasn't up to me."
