Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Not much to it ..."

Charlotte Würdig opens up about dating disaster

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 16:00

Charlotte Würdig has been single since her split from ex-husband Sido in 2020. In an Instagram chat, however, the 46-year-old revealed that the love slump is not her fault.

0 Kommentare

Fans of the presenter wanted to know how her love life was going on Instagram. After all, Charlotte Würdig has officially been single since the end of her marriage to Sido, who became a father again in November.

Being "dumped" by dates
"Of course I've had dates since I split up," she said openly when asked. And sighed: "But there's not much to it."

But it wasn't just her fault, Würdig admitted rather indignantly. "However, I also have to say that it's not just that I can't find anything, but that I've also been dumped a lot," she explained. 

Charlotte Würdig was married to rapper Sido until 2020. Now she complained about her dating woes. (Bild: Kammerer,Bernd / Action Press / picturedesk.com)
Charlotte Würdig was married to rapper Sido until 2020. Now she complained about her dating woes.
(Bild: Kammerer,Bernd / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

And went on to rant: "I mean, how outrageous is that? And it's happened two or three times now."

Once, for example, she had a date with a man in a city where she was traveling for work, the presenter explained. "I kept the evening free for him and he simply canceled," she says, still annoyed about it today. "Really so shortly before, and I just thought: 'Yeah, great'."

The dating failures had their consequences, as Würdig noted with resignation. "I don't even feel like dating anymore. I don't want to be dumped again."

A "Mr. Right" was there
Würdig went on to reveal that it almost worked out once with the love of her life. "I really liked one man," she enthused. "It would have been a great match in terms of age and with the children and the dogs."

Unfortunately, however, nothing came of it. Why? The mother-of-two kept quiet about that. "There were reasons why it didn't work out ... but it was still a great shame. It wasn't up to me."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf