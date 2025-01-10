Will Hubert Kinz benefit from the FPÖ’s high?

Kinz can only win

It remains to be seen whether Hubert Kinz can take advantage of the current liberal high and pose a threat to Michael Ritsch or Roland Frühstück, who should actually be fighting the mayoral duel between themselves. In any case, Kinz is likely to top the result from the 2020 election year. Under top candidate Philipp Kunert, the FPÖ Bregenz only received 6.8 percent of the vote - probably also due to the Ibiza aftermath. Four seats in the city council were lost. Since then, the Blue Party has only been represented by two mandataries. Kunert played no part in the direct mayoral election. He only achieved 5.53 percent.