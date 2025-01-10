Mayoral election
Will Hubert Kinz benefit from the FPÖ’s high?
Lawyer Dr. Hubert Kinz (FPÖ) wants to have a say in the battle for the Bregenz mayor's seat. The lawyer's chances are not all that bad.
The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for some time - now it's certain: State Parliament Vice President Hubert Kinz will be the FPÖ's candidate for mayor in the state capital of Bregenz. Kinz, who has decades of political experience at provincial and municipal level, was unanimously nominated by the FPÖ Bregenz city party leadership.
"My aim is to take into account and implement the concerns and will of the population," explained Kinz. Key issues include improving the security situation in the city, ensuring more affordable housing for Bregenz residents, implementing a sensible transport policy, expanding childcare, better care for senior citizens in need of care and a responsible financial policy.
Kinz can only win
It remains to be seen whether Hubert Kinz can take advantage of the current liberal high and pose a threat to Michael Ritsch or Roland Frühstück, who should actually be fighting the mayoral duel between themselves. In any case, Kinz is likely to top the result from the 2020 election year. Under top candidate Philipp Kunert, the FPÖ Bregenz only received 6.8 percent of the vote - probably also due to the Ibiza aftermath. Four seats in the city council were lost. Since then, the Blue Party has only been represented by two mandataries. Kunert played no part in the direct mayoral election. He only achieved 5.53 percent.
High hurdles in the family duel
The state parliament vice president is likely to find it somewhat more difficult to win the intra-family duel. In 2015, his wife Andrea stood as the top candidate. The popular landlady won 16.35% of the vote in the mayoral election. In the city council, the Bregenz Freedom Party won a total of six seats with 15.52%.
