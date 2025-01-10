Hollywood paralyzed
Klum’s “GNTM” shoot postponed due to fire inferno!
The new season of "Germany's Next Topmodel" starts on February 13 on ProSieben. Some episodes were to be filmed in Los Angeles again this year. But due to the fire inferno in California, filming has now had to be postponed. And everything is also at a standstill in Hollywood at the moment.
Heidi Klum is still on vacation with her Tom on St. Barth and is only witnessing the terrible scenes that are currently taking place in her home town of Los Angeles from afar. According to "Bunte", however, some members of the "GNTM" crew are already in California.
As is the case every year, Heidi's top models will once again be coming to the City of Angels for shoots in the anniversary season. But how will the filming of "GNTM" continue in view of the catastrophic situation in the greater L.A. area?
"Due to the situation in Los Angeles, ProSieben is postponing the filming of the second part of the GNTM anniversary season by a few days," said "GNTM" spokeswoman Tina Land when asked by "Bunte".
Nevertheless, there is one piece of good news for fans: "Nothing will change for viewers. The 20th season of GNTM will start as planned on Thursday, February 13, on ProSieben."
Klum thanks helpers
Meanwhile, Heidi Klum spoke out on Instagram about the hellish fire in her home country and not only thanked the firefighters and first responders for their tireless efforts, but also sent a lot of love to Los Angeles.
It is not yet known what has happened to the villa of the top model and her husband Tom Kaulitz. Brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz, who lives not far from the couple in the Hollywood Hills, informed his fans on Thursday that he had to be evacuated.
Film shoots postponed, events canceled
The consequences of the devastating fire are also being felt in Hollywood. Several film studios are temporarily closed, but no damage has been reported for the time being.
"Despite the widespread devastation (...) the central production centers in Los Angeles appear to have been spared the historic destruction caused by the region's wildfires," wrote the Hollywood Reporter magazine. However, several shoots for series such as "Grey's Anatomy" and "Hacks" as well as Jimmy Kimmel's talk show were interrupted, as the industry portal "Deadline" reported.
In Los Angeles, numerous film events were canceled, including the premiere of the films "The Last Showgirl" with Pamela Anderson and "Unstoppable" with Jennifer Lopez. The dates for the announcement of the nominations for the Oscars and the Producers Guild of America Awards were each postponed by two days.
Gibson's house also burnt down
Oscar winner Mel Gibson is hardly or not at all concerned at the moment. The actor's house burned down. "At least I don't have any more of those annoying plumbing problems," he said, taking the loss with humor.
Luckily for him, his chickens survived. "They weren't fried chickens," Gibson told US broadcaster "NewsNation".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
