Poll quake: Scholz drags SPD into the abyss

Pistorius remains the "most important" politician

However, there are also rays of hope among the Social Democrats. In the ranking of the ten most important politicians, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) remains clearly in first place with 1.7 points despite a drop of 0.3 points. In the internal candidate duel, however, Pistorius has given way to Scholz.

For the ZDF "Politbarometer", Forschungsgruppe Wahlen surveyed a total of 1433 eligible voters online and by telephone between January 7 and January 9. The statistical fluctuation margin is given as plus/minus two to three percentage points.