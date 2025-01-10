Funny moment
“Secret in outer space?” Djokovic crashes Zverev’s PK
"Do you think the answer to winning a Grand Slam lies in outer space?" Novak Djokovic played the reporter for a moment and crashed Alexander Zverev's press conference in the run-up to the Australian Open. A funny moment ...
Djokovic addressed questions to the number two seeded co-title contender from the back row of the largest interview room in the media center at Melbourne Park. "We know you love the universe, the planetary system. Can you tell us what excites you so much about space research?" Djokovic asked Zverev. The German, who is ten years younger, replied: "I try to understand the unknown."
Zverev jokes: "Let me win one!"
But the Serb was not satisfied with that. "Do you think the answer to winning a Grand Slam lies in outer space?" he asked. "I think the answer to the question of how to win a Grand Slam tournament is that you let me win one," joked Zverev, who has yet to win a major.
The two tennis players then embraced and Djokovic took to the press conference stage. Djokovic has already won the tournament in Melbourne ten times. With Andy Murray at his side as his new coach, he is aiming for his 25th Grand Slam triumph in total, which would make him the sole record holder across all genders.
