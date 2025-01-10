"Immediately enthusiastic"
Arabella Kiesbauer returns to German TV
Arabella Kiesbauer is returning to German television, according to a report. "When the offer came to host 'Kampf der Realitystars', I was immediately thrilled. I'm an absolute gut person and said yes straight away," the 55-year-old told the Bild newspaper.
Germany has always been something special for her. "I have experienced many unforgettable moments here."
Successor to Cathy Hummels
According to the "Bild" report, Kiesbauer succeeds Cathy Hummels (36), the previous presenter of the RTLzwei show.
"She knows the reality business like no other and knows how to deal with the emotions of stars and starlets both directly and sensitively. We are looking forward to it and warmly welcome Arabella", Malte Kruber, Program Director Entertainment at RTLzwei, was quoted as saying.
Shooting in Thailand
Among other things, the Austrian presented the afternoon talk show "Arabella" on ProSieben from 1994 to 2004 and "Stars in der Manege" for ARD. In Austria, she presents formats such as "Bauer sucht Frau" (ATV) and "The Masked Singer Austria" (Puls4).
According to the "Bild" report, filming has already begun on the sixth season of "Kampf der Realitystars" in Thailand.
More time for family
Cathy Hummels and RTLzwei announced Hummels' departure from the trash TV show at the beginning of September. The broadcaster said that after five seasons, they were planning to "further develop the content". At the same time, presenter Hummels wanted more time for her private life.
She announced on Instagram that she wanted more time for her son with a view to his school days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
