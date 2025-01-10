Overburdened with accident
Car against cemetery wall: drunk driver went home
Spectacular accident on Friday night in the Tyrolean Außerfern: a car crashed into the cemetery wall near the local church in Lermoos. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, there was no trace of the driver. She had gone home - because she was "overwhelmed". The police were able to find her there and a breathalyzer test was positive.
According to the police, the wintry road conditions may have been the woman's undoing. At around 0.30 a.m., the 39-year-old local woman skidded her car in the Kirchplatz area, whereupon the vehicle crashed into the cemetery wall at the entrance.
The badly damaged car was only discovered by passers-by at around 1.20 a.m., who then made an emergency call.
Die Ermittler
"The driver left the scene of the accident and made her way home. The badly damaged car was only discovered by passers-by at around 1.20 a.m., who then made an emergency call," explain the investigators.
"Was overwhelmed by the accident"
As the driver of the car could not be found when the emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, a search was carried out for her in the surrounding area. She was eventually found by a police patrol at the place where the car was registered. "The woman stated that she had been overwhelmed by the accident. She therefore went home without reporting the incident," the investigators continued.
A breathalyzer test carried out on the 39-year-old woman ultimately revealed that she was "considerably intoxicated". Corresponding charges will follow.
Fire department, ambulance and police in action
The vehicle was recovered by a towing company. The cemetery wall was damaged by the collision. The Lermoos fire department with 19 members and the Ehrwald and Reutte rescue services with ten paramedics and two emergency doctors as well as the police were deployed.
