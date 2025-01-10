Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Overburdened with accident

Car against cemetery wall: drunk driver went home

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 08:39

Spectacular accident on Friday night in the Tyrolean Außerfern: a car crashed into the cemetery wall near the local church in Lermoos. When the emergency services arrived on the scene, there was no trace of the driver. She had gone home - because she was "overwhelmed". The police were able to find her there and a breathalyzer test was positive.

0 Kommentare

According to the police, the wintry road conditions may have been the woman's undoing. At around 0.30 a.m., the 39-year-old local woman skidded her car in the Kirchplatz area, whereupon the vehicle crashed into the cemetery wall at the entrance.

Zitat Icon

The badly damaged car was only discovered by passers-by at around 1.20 a.m., who then made an emergency call.

Die Ermittler

"The driver left the scene of the accident and made her way home. The badly damaged car was only discovered by passers-by at around 1.20 a.m., who then made an emergency call," explain the investigators. 

"Was overwhelmed by the accident"
As the driver of the car could not be found when the emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident, a search was carried out for her in the surrounding area. She was eventually found by a police patrol at the place where the car was registered. "The woman stated that she had been overwhelmed by the accident. She therefore went home without reporting the incident," the investigators continued.

A breathalyzer test carried out on the 39-year-old woman ultimately revealed that she was "considerably intoxicated". Corresponding charges will follow.

The car and the wall were severely damaged. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Krone KREATIV)
The car and the wall were severely damaged.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Krone KREATIV)

Fire department, ambulance and police in action
The vehicle was recovered by a towing company. The cemetery wall was damaged by the collision. The Lermoos fire department with 19 members and the Ehrwald and Reutte rescue services with ten paramedics and two emergency doctors as well as the police were deployed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf