The water rate increase was not permitted here!

There is a lot of excitement in St. Jakob im Rosental, and the water supply is to blame. The tariff for the water rate - which had only just been increased from 1.30 to 1.50 euros - has already risen to 1.70 euros (see facsimile) according to the latest invoices. "There is no basis for this," protest residents. "Only the general meeting can decide that. There was one, but the people involved were totally at odds."