Why handball ace Tilen Kosi extends his contract in Bruck

"I feel really comfortable in Bruck and am in good physical shape. I've only missed one game since I arrived last season," says Kosi himself. "That's why I extended my contract for another two years. It's not far to my home town of Ptuj and things are going really well with the Foxes." His goal for the spring? "We want to be in top form in April and May. I want to reach at least the semi-finals. But my goal is actually the final. Why shouldn't we aim for the championship title?" grins the 26-year-old, who is currently in the final stages of his mechatronics degree.