Dream of the championship title
Why handball ace Tilen Kosi extends his contract in Bruck
The early extension of handball playmaker Tilen Kosi (it was probably not the Teras seven's last) was an exclamation mark from HLA winter king Bruck-Trofaiach. The Slovenian explained to the "Krone" the ulterior motives behind his decision to stay and his goals with the Foxes.
Year after year, the BT Foxes went to Ormoz for training camps. "The club officials there always arranged everything for us," said Füchse managing director Karl Heinz Weiland. "Until we liked their player Tilen Kosi so much that we signed him. They still hold it against us in Ormoz today - at least we haven't been back there for a training camp since then," smiles Weiland, who will probably get over it. After all, Tilen Kosi also impressed on all fronts in Bruck-Trofaiach, shining as a playmaker and goalscorer. And is one of the reasons why the Upper Styrians finished top of the table in the winter.
"I feel really comfortable in Bruck and am in good physical shape. I've only missed one game since I arrived last season," says Kosi himself. "That's why I extended my contract for another two years. It's not far to my home town of Ptuj and things are going really well with the Foxes." His goal for the spring? "We want to be in top form in April and May. I want to reach at least the semi-finals. But my goal is actually the final. Why shouldn't we aim for the championship title?" grins the 26-year-old, who is currently in the final stages of his mechatronics degree.
The Slovenian also knows that Bruck last celebrated a championship title in 1998. "It really is about time again. After all, 1998 is the year I was born," grins the 26-year-old, who has already returned to training with the Upper Styrians: "I want to keep going full throttle. The Foxes are a great club and could also be a good stepping stone for me into a top European league."
First course set
Behind the scenes, the club is already setting the course for the future. Fixed: Goalie Urh Brana will leave the club in the summer. In his place, Julian Mitterdorfer, who is said to have already extended his contract, will start the season as the first-choice goalkeeper. Coach Benjamin Teras and players Christoph Neuhold and Thomas Kuhn, who had an outstanding fall following the injury to Raul Santos, also look set to stay.
