No “alarm mood” yet with the new sporting director

How annoying is the transfer period? Happy when it's over?

It's a very big and very important part of the job. A part of the job that is the most fun. The constellation of a short settling-in period plus the transfer phase is very intense. That's why I'll be glad when it's mid-February and things get back to normal. So far, I've had no daily routine in the weeks I've been there. It's always been one thing after another. So many impressions, so many new things. That really wears you out.