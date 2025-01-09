Storm in camp
No “alarm mood” yet with the new sporting director
Michael Parensen took time for the "Steirerkrone" at the training camp in Marbella. Sturm's new sporting director talks about the possible Biereth transfer, intense days, no daily routine and the annoying transfer period.
Krone: Mr. Parensen, are you satisfied with the preparations and the camp so far?
Michael Parensen: Yes, absolutely. It's still very early, but the conditions are great, the boys are doing well in the sessions and we have very few injured players. The odd injury is normal. Our first test was good. We've already seen some beginnings, but we've also noticed that we've already had a relatively long vacation. The boys have to get back into it now. I'm very happy with what we've found here so far.
Can you already estimate when Borkovic will be back?
That's very difficult with him. We had actually hoped that he would be a bit closer to team training. Unfortunately, that's not yet the case. But we'll have to see from day to day, week to week.
Have you already found time to talk to players about contract extensions or has it been too stressful?
Of course, I talk to all the players who are concerned about their contract situations. In some cases, we've already discussed the direction we're heading in. There are already tendencies, you have to say that. But that will be announced when the time comes.
The team and coaching staff have a free afternoon today, do you?no, I'm going to speak to some of the players and make a few phone calls that are important to me. There are also advisors here to talk to.
The French media are already tweeting that Sturm and Monaco are close to an agreement. Can things move quickly for Biereth now?
I don't know if it can happen quickly. I can't confirm that we're close to an agreement either. The fact is that we are holding talks and seeing where that takes us. Sometimes it happens really quickly and sometimes it takes a little longer. But you don't have to be on alert today.
How annoying is the transfer period? Happy when it's over?
It's a very big and very important part of the job. A part of the job that is the most fun. The constellation of a short settling-in period plus the transfer phase is very intense. That's why I'll be glad when it's mid-February and things get back to normal. So far, I've had no daily routine in the weeks I've been there. It's always been one thing after another. So many impressions, so many new things. That really wears you out.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.