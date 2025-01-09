Change in England
Alcohol allowed in the stands during matches on a trial basis
For the first time in 40 years, English professional soccer is to allow alcohol to be consumed in the stands during matches. The measure will initially be tested at several home matches of selected clubs in the second division of English women's soccer. Bristol City, Newcastle United, Southampton and Birmingham City are taking part in a corresponding pilot project.
However, it could be a long time before this is allowed again in the English Premier League. Since 1985, drinking within sight of the pitch has been prohibited by law in the top five leagues of English men's soccer. The regulation was enforced by the Conservative government at the time in order to counteract hooliganism.
Women's league will evaluate results
Alcohol may be sold and consumed in the corridors, hospitality areas and other designated areas in the stadium. However, alcoholic drinks may not be taken into the stands while the match is in progress. The legislation does not apply to women's soccer, but the leagues have adopted the rule.
The Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) has announced that it will first evaluate the findings of the pilot project and then decide on further steps. Managing Director Nikki Doucet had already announced in October that they wanted to give fans the choice, but at the same time maintain safety in the stadium. The first games with alcohol permits will take place in Bristol and Southampton on January 19.
