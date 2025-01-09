Otto Schenk: “The cruelty of the theater is …”

Not only the theater, but also opera was very important to him, where Schenk made a world career as a director: "In my head there was not only a theater frenzy, but also always an opera frenzy. I have always longed for music - and always had the feeling that I couldn't do anything. A juggler can juggle, a violinist can play the violin, but what can I do? I can talk, everyone else can do that too; I can scream, not many people can, but babies can do that quite well. And singers can sing. And so I snuck into this golden cage through the back door of directing, where the actors can do something wonderful: Singing!"