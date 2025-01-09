Otto Schenk died at the age of 94

Already on stage as a teenager

Schenk was born in Vienna on June 12, 1930, the son of a notary and a mother from Trieste. He made his stage debut in 1947 as a gendarme in Karl Schönherr's "Karrnerleut" at the Theater der Jugend, which was housed in the Urania at the time. At his audition at the Max Reinhardt Seminar as Zettel, he won over the great Helene Thimig, among others.