Mourning for a legend
Otto Schenk died at the age of 94
Austria mourns the death of Otto Schenk: the stage legend passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 94.
Otto Schenk spent well over 70 years on stage as an actor, but also made a name for himself as a theater and opera director. The Viennese also managed the Theater in der Josefstadt from 1988 to 1997.
Now the busy man, who delighted audiences with readings until the end, died in the early hours of this Thursday morning at the age of 94 at his home on the Irrsee. This was announced by his son Konstantin Schenk.
Already on stage as a teenager
Schenk was born in Vienna on June 12, 1930, the son of a notary and a mother from Trieste. He made his stage debut in 1947 as a gendarme in Karl Schönherr's "Karrnerleut" at the Theater der Jugend, which was housed in the Urania at the time. At his audition at the Max Reinhardt Seminar as Zettel, he won over the great Helene Thimig, among others.
With a group of like-minded theater enthusiasts, he also took over the Parkring Theater during this time and landed a great success with Erich Neuberg's production of Beckett's "Waiting for Godot". In the mid-1950s, he moved from the Kellertheater to the Volkstheater and then to the Theater in der Josefstadt.
Otto Schenk celebrated his breakthrough as a director in 1960 with his Josefstadt production of Eugene O'Neill's "O Wildnis!". This was followed by Horvath productions at the Münchner Kammerspiele ("Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wienerwald", 1966 and "Kasimir und Karoline", 1969), directorial work at the Deutsches Schauspielhaus in Hamburg, at the Salzburg Festival - including Shakespeare's "Was ihr wollt" (1972) and "Wie es euch gefällt" (1980) as well as the Nestroy plays "Der Talisman" (1976) and "Der Zerrissene" (1982, with himself as Gluthammer) - and at the Burg.
He only made his acting debut at the Burgtheater in 1996 as Hohes Alter in Raimund's fairy tale "Der Bauer als Millionär".
Global career as an opera director
Otto Schenk made a global career as an opera director. He staged his first opera, Mozart's "Magic Flute", at the Salzburg State Theater in 1957. Schenk made his final breakthrough in this field in 1962 with Berg's "Lulu" at the Vienna State Opera. At the Salzburg Festival (where he was a member of the board of directors from 1986-88), he staged the world premiere of Cerha's "Baal" (1981), among other productions.
The New York Met, where Schenk made his debut with "Fidelio" in 1970 and staged his "Ring des Nibelungen" (1986-88) again the previous year, became his second home. It was also here that he broke his vow to retire from directing for good for a collaboration with Anna Netrebko in 2006 and staged Donizetti's "Don Pasquale".
Played into the hearts of the audience
Schenk has played his way into the audience's memory with countless roles, such as "Bockerer" (1984 at the Munich Volkstheater and 1993 in the Josefstadt), as Fortunatus Wurzel in "Der Bauer als Millionär" (Salzburg Festival, 1987), as "Volpone" (1989), as Salieri in Shaffer's "Amadeus" (1991), as the Sorcerer King in "Geschichten aus dem Wiener Wald" (1994), as Moliere's "Der Geizige" (1995), as Rappelkopf in Raimund's "Der Alpenkönig und der Menschenfeind" (Salzburg Festival, 1996), in Turrini's "Josef und Maria" (1999) or as Thomas Bernhard's "Theatermacher" (2006).
Schenk, who had been married to his wife Renee, who died in 2022, since 1956, also owed his popularity in Austria to his lively screen presence. Among other things, he impressed in the films "Mein Opa ist der Beste" and most recently in 2020 in "Vier Saiten".
In the German version of the Oscar-winning animated film "Up", he lent his voice to the adventurous and grumpy widower Carl Fredricksen.
