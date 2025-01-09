Nose wheel buckles
TUI aircraft crashes on its nose in Brussels
A curious and not without danger incident, which fortunately had a minor outcome, occurred at Brussels Airport on Wednesday. The nose landing gear of a Boeing 737-700 operated by vacation airline TUI fly buckled and the nose of the aircraft hit the ground.
As can be seen in photos published on X (formerly Twitter), the aircraft is lying on the tarmac in front of gate 157R. The front landing gear can no longer be seen. Video footage (see above) shows the 16-year-old Boeing tipping forward and the nose of the jet hitting the ground.
The exact cause of the incident remains unclear. According to the flight tracking service AirNav Radar, the Boeing 737-700 coming from Malaga in Spain landed in Brussels at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday. At the time of the incident, the aircraft was no longer in operation, meaning that neither passengers nor crew were on board, according to TUI fly.
Airline launched internal investigations
The airline announced that it had launched an internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident and reaffirmed its "commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards".
"We will analyze the situation in detail in consultation with the authorities, but can already confirm that the incident is not due to a technical problem," the company said.
TUIfly operates flights from five German bases, primarily to tourist destinations in Greece, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Egypt, the Canary Islands and Cape Verde. The airline also occasionally offers flights to Italy, Tunisia and Turkey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.