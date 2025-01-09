Investigation continues
Liam Payne: cause of death officially confirmed
Liam Payne has died of polytrauma, a court in the UK has confirmed. Meanwhile, the investigation in Argentina continues.
The former One Direction singer died in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A British inquest has now officially confirmed the pop star's cause of death, BBC reported.
Further investigations
Payne died of "polytrauma" - a medical term used when a person suffers multiple injuries to the body and organ systems that are fatal in combination.
Senior coroner Crispin Butler also told the hearing, which Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court said was held on December 17, that there were ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Payne's death.
Five charges
Meanwhile, there were five charges in the case surrounding the death of Liam Payne. A representative of the pop star as well as the operator and the head receptionist of the hotel were charged with involuntary manslaughter in a federal court, according to the South American country's public prosecutor's office. Another hotel employee and a waiter are accused of supplying Payne with cocaine.
The hotel operator and the head receptionist could receive up to five years in prison. Payne's representative, who accompanied him in Argentina, could reportedly face up to 15 years behind bars - in addition to involuntary manslaughter, he was also charged with neglect of a person resulting in death in connection with the supply of narcotics.
Singer left to his fate
He had breached his duties of care, assistance and support towards Payne and abandoned him to his fate. The pop star had already been unable to stand in the hotel lobby due to the consumption of various substances, according to a statement from the judge.
According to the public prosecutor's office, the coroners consider it likely that Payne passed out while trying to climb over the balcony railing. An autopsy found him to have alcohol and cocaine in large quantities.
Family hopes for "justice" for Payne
The singer's family are reportedly relieved at the developments in their son's death.
A family friend told The Sun newspaper: "It's been a very difficult Christmas for them, but they just want justice for their son now. At last, after a terrible few months, there is a sense that this might be possible."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
