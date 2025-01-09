Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

It's all over!

Jessica Alba: separation after almost 17 years of marriage

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 08:56

They have been married since 2008 and have enjoyed a happy long-term marriage - especially by Hollywood standards. But when both Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were repeatedly spotted without their wedding rings in recent weeks, rumors of a break-up began. These have now been confirmed by an insider on TMZ. 

0 Kommentare

The insider claims that the celebrity couple are already separated and are heading for a divorce after almost 17 years.

Met on the set
The 'Fantastic Four' beauty and the assistant director met on set in 2004. They got engaged in December 2007 before tying the knot in May 2008 in a small family ceremony in front of a registrar in Beverly Hills.

At this point, Alba was already pregnant with her eldest daughter Honor (16). Daughter Haven (13) and son Hayes (7) followed.

Alba no longer showed her wedding ring
For their youngest's birthday on New Year's Day, the couple were last spotted together with their three kids at Universal Studios.

Alba posted family photos on her Instagram profile, in which one thing stands out in retrospect: she hides her left hand in all the snapshots, which is where the wedding ring is worn in the USA.

At the beginning of the week, she then shared an Instagram post about "new beginnings".

Just "roommates", no longer lovers?
The 43-year-old had already revealed on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show in July 2021 that the spark of passion from their marriage had long since disappeared. She shocked with the statement: "It's all cloud nine for two and a half years. After that, you sort of become roommates and only do things because the other person expects it."

To then add: "Of course we still have a friendship and the good feeling that the other person is always there."

However, the TMZ insider did not know whether living apart or something (or someone) else was the reason for the split.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf