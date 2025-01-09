It's all over!
Jessica Alba: separation after almost 17 years of marriage
They have been married since 2008 and have enjoyed a happy long-term marriage - especially by Hollywood standards. But when both Jessica Alba and Cash Warren were repeatedly spotted without their wedding rings in recent weeks, rumors of a break-up began. These have now been confirmed by an insider on TMZ.
The insider claims that the celebrity couple are already separated and are heading for a divorce after almost 17 years.
Met on the set
The 'Fantastic Four' beauty and the assistant director met on set in 2004. They got engaged in December 2007 before tying the knot in May 2008 in a small family ceremony in front of a registrar in Beverly Hills.
At this point, Alba was already pregnant with her eldest daughter Honor (16). Daughter Haven (13) and son Hayes (7) followed.
Alba no longer showed her wedding ring
For their youngest's birthday on New Year's Day, the couple were last spotted together with their three kids at Universal Studios.
Alba posted family photos on her Instagram profile, in which one thing stands out in retrospect: she hides her left hand in all the snapshots, which is where the wedding ring is worn in the USA.
At the beginning of the week, she then shared an Instagram post about "new beginnings".
Just "roommates", no longer lovers?
The 43-year-old had already revealed on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram show in July 2021 that the spark of passion from their marriage had long since disappeared. She shocked with the statement: "It's all cloud nine for two and a half years. After that, you sort of become roommates and only do things because the other person expects it."
To then add: "Of course we still have a friendship and the good feeling that the other person is always there."
However, the TMZ insider did not know whether living apart or something (or someone) else was the reason for the split.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
