Celebrates with family
Kate spends 43rd birthday in Windsor
Princess Kate will spend her 43rd birthday this Thursday with her closest family in Windsor. This was confirmed by a palace spokeswoman at the request of the German Press Agency. She will be celebrating with her husband Prince William (42) and their children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6).
The Princess of Wales has had a turbulent year. In mid-January 2024, she underwent an abdominal operation. She spent almost two weeks in hospital as a result. While she was still recovering from the procedure, she was diagnosed with cancer. Soon after, she began chemotherapy.
After initially remaining silent, Kate addressed the public several times during her illness with very personal messages.
Kate back in the public eye
She last announced the end of her chemotherapy in September with an elaborately produced video showing her walking with William and her children. She also announced a gradual return to her public duties.
After making a brief appearance at the King's birthday parade in June, she also attended the traditional World War II commemoration in November.
At the beginning of December, she hosted her now traditional Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, where she paid tribute to people who have helped others. She is now expected to appear more often in public again.
Dealing with cancer marked censorship for the royals
Her father-in-law King Charles III (76), who also suffers from cancer, returned to his royal duties more quickly, but his treatment is still ongoing.
The fact that they both went public with their illnesses marked a turning point for the British royals. Until then, details of the royal family's health had always been considered strictly private.
However, both kept the exact type of cancer to themselves. The heir to the throne, William, described the time as "brutal" and spoke of what was probably the hardest year of his life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
