"Ridiculous"

Meloni denies Starlink agreement with Musk

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 07:35

Italy's government has not signed an agreement with tech billionaire Elon Musk for the use of the Starlink satellite system. "The office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has denied the signing of any contracts or agreements between the government and (Elon Musk's company) SpaceX," Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told parliament in Rome.

The Ministry of Defense has also not approved any such agreement. The US news agency Bloomberg reported on Monday that SpaceX had signed a five-year contract worth 1.5 billion euros to supply Italy with its Starlink services. The Italian opposition responded by saying that such a deal would jeopardize national security. Meloni's office described the reports of an agreement with SpaceX as "ridiculous".

Opposition parties call on Meloni to report to parliament
The opposition parties have called on Meloni to report to parliament on alleged negotiations with SpaceX. The Starlink project is controversial among the opposition because it would largely tie Italy to US and Musk technology, while the EU is still discussing the development of its own technology.

Specifically, it concerns communication services for the Italian army in the Mediterranean region, as well as the introduction of so-called direct satellite services, which are to be used in emergencies such as terrorist attacks or natural disasters. Improved internet connections in Italy through the use of Musk satellites are already being discussed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

