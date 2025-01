Arteta? “Didn’t expect him to kill me like that”

"Would never apologize"

Arteta then sought a conversation with the striker and drew the consequences. "He started shouting that I was captain and that was unacceptable. If I'm late and it's my fault, I always apologize. But in this case, I would never apologize. For taking my mother from Laval to London? No. Either they understand or they don't. If not, they shouldn't have given me a day off," says the 35-year-old.