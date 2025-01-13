Solar power plants don’t just grow in the desert

Projects in Bad Schallerbach and Ranshofen

Together with Jörg Menyesch, Dürnberger is the head of CCE Holding, which is also based in Garsten, manages the financing of photovoltaic systems and also implements them. In Upper Austria, too, the company has already implemented notable projects, such as the parking lot PV system at the Eurothermen thermal baths in Bad Schallerbach and the solar power plant on the roofs of the AMAG plant in Ranshofen.