“I can’t say thank you often enough”

Ski jumper Daniel Huber is a real "stand-up guy". He has been plagued by injuries time and again, but the Salzburg native has fought his way back every time. This is also true now that he is slowly fighting his way back after knee surgery. He spoke to the "Krone" about the road back, the successful ÖSV eagles and special family support.
With his wife Franziska in his arms, ski jumper Daniel Huber watched the final of the 73rd Four Hills Tournament in Bischofshofen. He would have loved to have jumped there himself, where he celebrated his first World Cup victory exactly three years earlier. However, knee problems slowed the Seekirchen native down.
So he kept his fingers crossed from a distance and watched a phenomenal triple victory for the Austrian eagles. "Daniel Tschofenig is a worthy winner," congratulates the 32-year-old. At the same time, he says: "As a Salzburger, I train with Jan Hörl and Stefan Kraft every day. Krafti is also one of my best friends - so it's certainly understandable that I would have liked them to win even more."
Huber: "Why me again?"
In the fall, Huber was on a par with the successful trio, but then his body played tricks on him again. An operation followed and the winter was already over for him before the World Cup season had even begun.
"At first I was depressed. You ask yourself: 'Why me again?" he admits. "And that was after I had prepared so intensively."
However, the "stand-up guy" quickly recovered and has since been working hard to return soon. "I do oxygen and cryotherapy and work a lot with electricity. I've worked out a good plan with my physio Flo Greimel," explained Huber, who added: "I've got the fire burning again!"
The Salzburg native plans to start team training in May and jump off a ski jump again for the first time in June. "The big bonus compared to the last few injuries is that I won't have to catch up on anything and can start preparing for the season with the others."
Matilda and Franziska are Huber's great luck
Although his injury was incredibly bitter, Huber also sees something very positive in it: he gets to see every step of his daughter Matilda's development up close. "I'm very grateful for that," says last season's Ski Flying World Cup winner.
He also feels great gratitude when he talks about his great love Franziska: "I'm extremely lucky! The way she's coping with it all is amazing. On the one hand the child, on the other me, who couldn't move. She often reached her limits, but she looked after us and managed the situation brilliantly. I can't thank her often enough."
