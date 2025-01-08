Victories for Cuche! ÖSV ace returns to the podium

"A tremendous job done"

In the visually impaired class, Johannes Aigner and his guide Nico Haberl were once again the measure of all things. They won both downhill races with aplomb. They were delighted: "It was a really great course that was great to ski. It was really close in the first race. We can only say a big thank you to the service team, they did a tremendous job. We are very happy with how things are going at the moment. This is the result of hard training. You always have to stay on the ball, otherwise you're quickly out of the lead."