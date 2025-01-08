In Santa Caterina
Victories for Cuche! ÖSV ace returns to the podium
Two World Cup downhill runs within 90 minutes! That's what the paraski aces mastered at the World Cup in Santa Caterina. Robin Cuche, nephew of Swiss skiing legend Didier Cuche, won both runs in the standing class. Markus Salcher came second and third behind him. In the visually impaired class, Johannes Aigner won both runs with guide Nico Haberl.
After a mediocre December, which did not put him off his stride, ski ace Markus Salcher returned to the World Cup podium. The Carinthian, who has been paralyzed on one side since birth, came up trumps in Santa Caterina. Commenting on the double downhill within 90 minutes, he said: "We haven't done that often. It was exhausting, but necessary due to the weather forecast for Thursday." A quick slip out of his ski suit and a power bar gave him the strength for the second race.
"I always knew what I was capable of"
After the mixed start to the season, he said: "I was a little unsettled. But I always knew what I was capable of. It's good that I've now put it into practice again. I'm very happy with the results here, they were two solid runs. Of course, there are two corners where I could still improve. Now we have to keep working and eliminate these weaknesses."
"A tremendous job done"
In the visually impaired class, Johannes Aigner and his guide Nico Haberl were once again the measure of all things. They won both downhill races with aplomb. They were delighted: "It was a really great course that was great to ski. It was really close in the first race. We can only say a big thank you to the service team, they did a tremendous job. We are very happy with how things are going at the moment. This is the result of hard training. You always have to stay on the ball, otherwise you're quickly out of the lead."
In addition to Markus Salcher, Nico Pajantschitsch, Manuel Rachbauer and Thomas Volgger also competed in the standing classification. They finished the runs in 8th and 9th place (Pajantschitsch), 9th and 8th (Volgger) and 16th and 12th (Rachbauer). The Alpine Paraski World Cup continues this weekend in St. Moritz (CH), where a giant slalom will take place on Saturday and Sunday for both men and women.
