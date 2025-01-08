Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Santa Caterina

Victories for Cuche! ÖSV ace returns to the podium

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 17:20

Two World Cup downhill runs within 90 minutes! That's what the paraski aces mastered at the World Cup in Santa Caterina. Robin Cuche, nephew of Swiss skiing legend Didier Cuche, won both runs in the standing class. Markus Salcher came second and third behind him. In the visually impaired class, Johannes Aigner won both runs with guide Nico Haberl.

0 Kommentare

After a mediocre December, which did not put him off his stride, ski ace Markus Salcher returned to the World Cup podium. The Carinthian, who has been paralyzed on one side since birth, came up trumps in Santa Caterina. Commenting on the double downhill within 90 minutes, he said: "We haven't done that often. It was exhausting, but necessary due to the weather forecast for Thursday." A quick slip out of his ski suit and a power bar gave him the strength for the second race.

"I always knew what I was capable of"
After the mixed start to the season, he said: "I was a little unsettled. But I always knew what I was capable of. It's good that I've now put it into practice again. I'm very happy with the results here, they were two solid runs. Of course, there are two corners where I could still improve. Now we have to keep working and eliminate these weaknesses."

Johannes Aigner and his guide Nico Haberl celebrated two downhill victories in Santa Caterina. (Bild: Ski Austria/Weigl)
Johannes Aigner and his guide Nico Haberl celebrated two downhill victories in Santa Caterina.
(Bild: Ski Austria/Weigl)

"A tremendous job done"
In the visually impaired class, Johannes Aigner and his guide Nico Haberl were once again the measure of all things. They won both downhill races with aplomb. They were delighted: "It was a really great course that was great to ski. It was really close in the first race. We can only say a big thank you to the service team, they did a tremendous job. We are very happy with how things are going at the moment. This is the result of hard training. You always have to stay on the ball, otherwise you're quickly out of the lead."

In addition to Markus Salcher, Nico Pajantschitsch, Manuel Rachbauer and Thomas Volgger also competed in the standing classification. They finished the runs in 8th and 9th place (Pajantschitsch), 9th and 8th (Volgger) and 16th and 12th (Rachbauer). The Alpine Paraski World Cup continues this weekend in St. Moritz (CH), where a giant slalom will take place on Saturday and Sunday for both men and women.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf