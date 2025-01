Real Madrid against Real Mallorca from 8pm LIVE

Comeback quicker than hoped

"Alaba is doing very well. We are close to seeing him. I can't say whether that will be on Thursday. We don't want to act too quickly," said Carlo Ancelotti at a media meeting in Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City. Real's head coach had announced Alaba's comeback a few days ago for around January 20. That's when the Madrilenians face Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League (22 January). Now things have apparently moved faster.