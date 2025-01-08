Shell game player: “With intelligence you can find a ball”

The hat is always the wrong one

"The fraud is not the manipulation per se, but the interaction of several accomplices," says the public prosecutor, referring to a Supreme Court ruling. She is investigating 20 players. Passers-by are deceived, from whom 50 bills are skilfully extracted. Gang members pretend to be passers-by and win a round or two. The spectators are amazed. Whoever gets in now has already lost. Because no matter which shell someone puts their money on, it's always the wrong one.