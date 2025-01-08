Acquittal in the case of the harpsichord made of tropical wood

Defense lawyer: "I lack understanding"

Because the harpsichord was made from the protected tropical wood "Rio rosewood". It has been illegal to trade in this wood, also known as Brazilian rosewood, since the 1990s. "I'm not familiar with wood species and didn't know anything about this rosewood. It's not a special wood for me," the accused defended himself against the accusation. His mother had only asked him to sell the instrument for her.