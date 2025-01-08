Species Trade Act
Acquittal in the case of the harpsichord made of tropical wood
A German man (45) living in Salzburg wanted to sell a musical instrument belonging to his mother on eBay. Instead of attracting potential buyers, however, he attracted the law: The public prosecutor's office sued him under the Species Trade Act because the instrument was made from a tropical wood. He emphasized: "I knew nothing about this rosewood".
A harpsichord, a keyboard instrument similar to a piano, was the focus of a criminal trial on Wednesday at the Salzburg Regional Court: a doctor living here and a native of Germany (45) had offered his mother's harpsichord for sale on the Ebay internet platform, as it was just sitting around in the living room of his parents' house. A German investigator promptly contacted him. And after interrogations and investigations, the previously blameless father of the family has to stand trial: under the Species Trading Act.
Defense lawyer: "I lack understanding"
Because the harpsichord was made from the protected tropical wood "Rio rosewood". It has been illegal to trade in this wood, also known as Brazilian rosewood, since the 1990s. "I'm not familiar with wood species and didn't know anything about this rosewood. It's not a special wood for me," the accused defended himself against the accusation. His mother had only asked him to sell the instrument for her.
She has owned it for 25 years and bought it privately at the time. The doctor also points to a sticker indicating that it was made in Germany. "Do you now need an expert opinion for every sale?" asks defence lawyer Kurt Jelinek and emphasizes: "I lack any understanding for the prosecution."
According to the judge, there is a lack of intent for a conviction: the crucial point is whether the sale would have an "impact on the state of preservation" of the tropical timber. This was not the case, therefore acquittal in case of doubt - not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.