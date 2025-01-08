Party founded
Influencer wants to become a minister – Elon Musk helps
Former kickboxer and scandal influencer Andrew Tate recently announced his intention to run for the office of British Prime Minister. On Tuesday, he announced the formation of his party "Britain Restoring Underlying Values", or Bruv for short. Elon Musk is helping Tate with his plan.
The controversial influencer explains his candidacy as follows: "A nation that once ruled the waves, that stood as a beacon of strength and freedom, is now cowering in its own shadow. Our streets are dangerous, our borders are wide open, and our culture? It's being eroded," laments Tate. The party is pursuing a very radical program that seeks sweeping changes in various areas of British society.
Boxing and wrestling in schools
At the heart of his political vision are a strict immigration policy, a realignment of the education system and a fundamental transformation of state institutions. Tate plans to set up a national Bitcoin reserve, reform the education system by introducing martial arts such as boxing and wrestling and at the same time pursue a very restrictive immigration policy. The justice system is to be completely restructured, with draconian punishments for criminals and a limit on non-Britons to a maximum of ten percent of the population.
The political ambitions of the alleged rapist are supported by Elon Musk. Tate has also announced that he will resign from office if he is unable to implement his core objectives within 45 days of the election. As expected, the party has been met with fierce controversy.
"Could change British politics"
Tate, who is known for his controversial views and misogynistic comments, is currently facing serious allegations including human trafficking and rape. Despite these allegations and his controversial past, Musk has endorsed Tate's entry into British politics and agreed with the statement that Tate's actions "could change British politics".
Is currently still under house arrest
However, it is unlikely that the 39-year-old will personally get involved in domestic politics on the island in the medium term. He is still under house arrest in his property in the Romanian capital Bucharest.
Musk's support for Tate follows his own comments on British politics. He had previously called on King Charles III to dissolve parliament and call a new election, expressing concern about child abuse rings in the UK. Musk also criticized Labour Party leader Keir Starmer for his perceived inadequate handling of the issue.
It is important to note that Tate's political ambitions and Musk's support have been met with significant criticism, particularly given Tate's legal issues and extreme views.
