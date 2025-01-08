Luxembourg's Prime Minister:
European values are being dangerously eroded
In view of developments in Austria and the entry of far-right parties into several EU governments, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden has issued an urgent warning against the erosion of European values.
While the US billionaire Elon Musk campaigned for the election of the AfD, the conservative politician advocates the election of centrist parties in Germany. "We need strong politics from Germany. This must be a policy of the political center," he emphasized in a Reuters TV interview published on Wednesday. "I also hope that the extreme parties will not enter the government, because that is bad for the overall stability of Europe and democracy in Europe."
Demands to the EU Commission
"It is important that ... the other coalition party or parties ensure that the pro-European course is maintained," he explained with a worried look at countries such as Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, where right-wing populist or far-right parties are also in power. What is almost more important is "that Europe is based on values, on the rule of law and that this must not be abandoned under any circumstances". Both the EU Commission and the other EU countries must ensure that the rule of law cannot be jeopardized in any member state.
"We have seen this before, for example in Poland," Frieden added, alluding to the former national-conservative PiS government in Warsaw. Then the European Court of Justice and the European Commission intervened, he said, referring to criticism of Polish justice and media policy, for example. The EU states had to be measured against the European values that had been agreed upon. "This includes freedom of opinion, a strong democracy and the protection of minorities," Frieden emphasized.
Coalitions with extreme parties from the left or right are generally not good because they do not create stability in the long term, which is something that is needed in Europe. With extremist parties, there is always "a risk to the stability of democracy".
"Lack of German growth is damaging Europe"
Frieden warned that Germany was underestimating its own importance for the EU. There had now been no growth in Germany for two years and no coherent government policy. The broken traffic light government had also acknowledged this. "Of course this has damaged Germany, but it has also damaged Europe," said the Minister President. He hoped that a strong coalition would emerge from the general election "that would bring stability to Germany and Europe.
If Germany does badly, it is bad for the rest of Europe. Germany's economy has not grown in the last two years ... that is damaging the entire European Union." What is needed is a strong government from the political center that ensures competitiveness, but also security, democracy and support for Ukraine.
The 65-year-old politician is the party leader of the conservative CSV in Luxembourg, which, like the ÖVP, CDU and CSU, belongs to the European party family EPP. Frieden took part in the closed meeting of the CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag in Kloster Seeon and will also meet Union Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz (CDU) on Wednesday.
