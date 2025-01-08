European values are being dangerously eroded

Demands to the EU Commission

"It is important that ... the other coalition party or parties ensure that the pro-European course is maintained," he explained with a worried look at countries such as Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, where right-wing populist or far-right parties are also in power. What is almost more important is "that Europe is based on values, on the rule of law and that this must not be abandoned under any circumstances". Both the EU Commission and the other EU countries must ensure that the rule of law cannot be jeopardized in any member state.