Multiple fractures: Shock for “ski star” Alfons Haider

The Salzburg State Theater will have to do without Alfons Haider for the time being during rehearsals for the world premiere of the musical "Skiverliebt". The entertainer suffered several fractures to his wrist in a fall on December 30. "The slippery sheet of ice was merciless to my bones, even my professorial title couldn't cushion me," jokes the 67-year-old, who received medical treatment in Innsbruck and Hall for two days.