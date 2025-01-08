Miner injured
Explosion on BBT construction site: one worker injured
An explosion on the construction site of the Brenner Base Tunnel (BBT) near Innsbruck left one person injured on Wednesday morning. A large contingent of emergency services was alerted. The detonation occurred during the removal of rock. Explosive residue is likely to have exploded.
The alarm was raised by the Tyrol control center shortly after 7 am. According to a BBT spokesperson, the accident occurred during blasting under the Siller Berg and thus between the Sillschlucht-Pfons and Sillschlucht construction lots located above Innsbruck. No fire had broken out.
After the main blasting, the material will be removed with large machines, which is a "delicate area with many safety regulations", said the spokesperson. During the blasting, a safety distance of several hundred meters had to be maintained. According to BBT, it remains unclear exactly how the accident occurred and is still being investigated.
Injured man taken to hospital in Innsbruck
The injured miner was taken to the hospital in Innsbruck after receiving first aid from the emergency doctor. He is being treated in the normal ward and is not in mortal danger, it was reported. As is usual in the BBT, a large number of emergency services were alerted to the accident.
Several fire departments as well as the ambulance and emergency doctor arrived. The operation was ended around one and a half hours after the alarm was raised.
Two fatal accidents in the previous year
Last year, there were two fatal accidents during the construction of the BBT in Tyrol. A 41-year-old forklift driver collided with a truck in May and was thrown from the driver's cab. Two months earlier, a 57-year-old German worker was hit and killed by a train.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
