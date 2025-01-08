There are survivors
Deaths in seaplane crash in Australia
Three people have died in the crash of a seaplane carrying tourists off the coast of Western Australia. Four people survived the accident. Three of them are seriously injured and are being treated in hospital, three others are missing.
The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon (local time) during take-off on Rottnest Island near the metropolis of Perth. The victims are a 65-year-old Swiss woman, a 60-year-old Dane and the 34-year-old pilot.
Boats rushed to help
Numerous boats in the area immediately rushed to the scene of the accident to help the victims. They had risked their own safety to help complete strangers who were in urgent need, according to the Premier of the state of Western Australia, Roger Cook.
Hours-long search in the sea
After the accident, police divers spent hours searching the water for three of the seven passengers who were initially missing. They were discovered during the night, but could only be recovered dead. The authorities are investigating what exactly happened. The survivors will later be questioned by investigators about the course of the accident.
Video of the rescue operation:
According to the Australian news agency AAP, the Cessna 208 Caravan had only recently been purchased by operator Swan River Seaplanes to offer scenic flights over Perth and Rottnest Island. The island, with its white sandy beaches and beautiful bays, is a popular vacation destination for tourists from all over the world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.