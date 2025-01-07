Illegal immigrants
Stricter laws before Trump takes office?
When it comes to immigration, future US President Donald Trump is focusing on implementing a rigorous deportation policy. During the election campaign, he announced that, if re-elected, he would order the largest mass deportation of undocumented migrants in US history. However, an initial tightening of immigration laws could already be passed by parliament before Trump's inauguration - with the help of the Democrats.
On Tuesday, the so-called Laken Riley Act - named after a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela while jogging on her campus in the US state of Georgia - passed the House of Representatives. The 264 votes in favor included 48 Democrats, as reported by the news channel CNN. The law provides for the imprisonment of criminals who are in the country illegally, even for minor offenses such as burglary or theft.
Project could still fail in the Senate
Now the project still has to be pushed through the Senate. However, it could still fail due to the Republicans' rather narrow majority in both chambers of parliament. In the Senate, the bill would have to pass the threshold of 60 votes, so with 53 Republican senators, at least seven Democrats are also needed.
In the run-up to the vote, there was some sympathy for the Republican plans from the ranks of senators from the party of former President Joe Biden. John Fetterman from the state of Pennsylvania, for example, said he supported any expansion of the authorities' powers to prevent tragedies like that of Laken Riley.
