Perpetrators on the run
Shots fired at German company: two men dead
On Tuesday evening, two men were fatally shot and a third critically injured in a mechanical engineering company in Bad Friedrichshall in the north of the German state of Baden-Württemberg.
The perpetrator is on the run and a manhunt is underway, a police spokesman said on Tuesday evening. According to initial police findings, a masked person entered the company in Siemensstraße at around 5.45 p.m. and fired.
Victims are employees of the company
According to initial findings by the police, the victims are employees of the company. Investigators are assuming a single perpetrator. No further details were given for the time being.
The spokesperson did not provide any further information on request. The police wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that a major police operation is currently underway. There is currently no danger to the public, they said (see post below).
"The police are on site with a large contingent", the police wrote in a statement. A special task force (SEK) was also deployed. "The search measures are running at full speed. A police helicopter is also being used for this purpose," it continued.
Company is a major employer in the region
The affected company in Bad Friedrichshall produces gear wheels. It is family-owned and, according to the company, part of a manufacturer of storage and organization systems. The company has been manufacturing precision gears for more than five decades:
Mayor Timo Frey expressed his dismay. The company is well-known in the region and is a major employer, he told the German press agency dpa. According to his estimate, up to 400 people work at the company.
Bad Friedrichshall has around 20,000 inhabitants and is located in the district of Heilbronn in the north of Baden-Württemberg.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.