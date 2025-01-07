Fighting in Kursk
Ukraine reports 218 clashes in one day
Following the surprising new offensive by the Ukrainian army, heavy fighting continues. The Ukrainian General Staff reported 218 clashes on all sections of the front in the past 24 hours. In the western Russian region of Kursk alone, 94 Russian attacks have been repelled.
Armed forces had lost their lives in the process, it was reported on Facebook. The information cannot be independently verified. According to the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian troops are currently advancing in the north of the Russian city of Sudzha. This could indicate a coordinated operation in the Kursk region, but also the preparation of an attack on other sections of the front.
The institute referred to geodata from images published on the Internet. Previously, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow and military bloggers reported that Russian troops had repelled Ukrainian attacks.
Advance across the border in August
Ukrainian forces advanced across the border in August and have occupied parts of the Kursk region ever since (see video above). After months of fighting, the Russian army has recaptured around half of it. Soldiers from North Korea have also been deployed. At the weekend, Ukrainian troops launched another offensive.
More and more territorial losses
According to reports, Russia recaptured almost 3,600 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory last year. The greatest losses were reported to have occurred in November. There is no official confirmation of these figures. The most recent territorial gains for Russian troops are said to have been near Kurakhove in the east, near the city of Pokrovsk and in the embattled city of Torezk (also both in the east).
