Video ended up on the net
Sex with prisoner: 15 months in prison for guard
A prison officer in England has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for having sex with a prisoner in his cell. The 30-year-old had pleaded guilty to misconduct in the public service after being charged in the summer of 2024.
The sentence was announced at a London court on Monday. The case from Wandsworth Prison had caused a stir in the UK - a fellow inmate had filmed the incident on his cell phone and the video subsequently ended up on the internet.
Woman had sex with inmate several times
According to the BBC, the woman admitted in court that she had also had sex with the inmate on other occasions. The video circulated on the internet was therefore not an isolated incident.
The woman had "intentionally and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted herself in a manner that amounted to an abuse of public trust in the office holder by engaging in sexual acts with a prisoner in a prison cell", the indictment stated last year.
Abuses in the prison known since 2023
As recently as last spring, the UK Prison Inspectorate sent a letter to the Ministry of Justice urging improvements at Wandsworth Prison.
At the end of July 2023, Wandsworth received the lowest possible rating during a review, and the authorities expressed deep concern. During inspections, it was repeatedly found that up to 80 percent more inmates were housed there than intended - it was "still one of the most overcrowded prisons in the country, and most prisoners share a single cell", the responsible supervisor stated.
Becker: Difficult hygienic conditions
After his release from prison, former tennis star Boris Becker described difficult hygienic conditions and conflicts among the prisoners in Wandsworth. He quickly learned that he needed protection and had to surround himself with "tough guys". "You fight for survival every day." One inmate had tried to blackmail him, said the German, who had served time in the prison. Fellow prisoners had protected him, the German said.
