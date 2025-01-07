"568 individual elections"
Black whipping up for the super election Sunday
Johannes Pressl, President of the Austrian Association of Municipalities, motivated his party colleagues in Lower Austria for the "568 individual elections" across the country.
Whether black-blue in the state, or soon blue-black in the federal government (see article above) - according to Austria's "Lord Mayor" Johannes Pressl, the state crisis should have virtually nothing to do with the local council elections. The national and provincial president of the Association of Municipalities also confirmed this at the annual New Year's reception for local authorities in the Landhausschiff in St. Pölten.
Pressl: "Awarding of certificates"
In his speech, Pressl referred to the mayors' pledge formula, which had served as a guide for five years and had been "worked through". Now, on 26 January, the day of the "certificate ceremony" had arrived. The local and city leaders are always "with the people", with a focus on unselfish and fair action. "When we go shopping, we get feedback on whether something is fair or not fair," said Pressl, himself the acting mayor of Ardagger in the district of Amstetten.
"Difficult starting situation"
In her speech, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner identified an "extremely difficult" initial situation, including "incredible headwinds". This was another reason why she reminded her politicians of what they should remind their voters. The super election Sunday between Enns and Leitha is not about settling accounts with federal politics or the bureaucracy in Brussels, but rather about "what is happening right on our doorstep". And that is also what the elections should be about.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.