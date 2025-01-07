Black whipping up for the super election Sunday

Pressl: "Awarding of certificates"

In his speech, Pressl referred to the mayors' pledge formula, which had served as a guide for five years and had been "worked through". Now, on 26 January, the day of the "certificate ceremony" had arrived. The local and city leaders are always "with the people", with a focus on unselfish and fair action. "When we go shopping, we get feedback on whether something is fair or not fair," said Pressl, himself the acting mayor of Ardagger in the district of Amstetten.