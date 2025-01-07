Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"568 individual elections"

Black whipping up for the super election Sunday

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 19:00

Johannes Pressl, President of the Austrian Association of Municipalities, motivated his party colleagues in Lower Austria for the "568 individual elections" across the country.

0 Kommentare

Whether black-blue in the state, or soon blue-black in the federal government (see article above) - according to Austria's "Lord Mayor" Johannes Pressl, the state crisis should have virtually nothing to do with the local council elections. The national and provincial president of the Association of Municipalities also confirmed this at the annual New Year's reception for local authorities in the Landhausschiff in St. Pölten.

Pressl: "Awarding of certificates"
In his speech, Pressl referred to the mayors' pledge formula, which had served as a guide for five years and had been "worked through". Now, on 26 January, the day of the "certificate ceremony" had arrived. The local and city leaders are always "with the people", with a focus on unselfish and fair action. "When we go shopping, we get feedback on whether something is fair or not fair," said Pressl, himself the acting mayor of Ardagger in the district of Amstetten.

"Difficult starting situation"
In her speech, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner identified an "extremely difficult" initial situation, including "incredible headwinds". This was another reason why she reminded her politicians of what they should remind their voters. The super election Sunday between Enns and Leitha is not about settling accounts with federal politics or the bureaucracy in Brussels, but rather about "what is happening right on our doorstep". And that is also what the elections should be about.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf